Feb 1 Centamin Plc :

* Results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Production of 551,036 ounces, a 26 pct increase on 2015 and above revised guidance range

* Cash cost of production of $513 per ounce, down from $713 per ounce in 2015 and below revised guidance range

* All-in sustaining costs of $694 per ounce, down from $885 per ounce in 2015

* Basic earnings per share of 18.61 cents, up 313 pct on prior year

* Record processing throughput of 11.6mt, an increase of 9 pct on 2015 and above our base case forecast rate of 11mtpa

* 2017 guidance of 540,000 ounces of gold at $580 per ounce cash cost of production and $790 AISC

* Remains debt-free and unhedged with cash, bullion on hand, gold sales receivable and available-for-sale financial assets of $428 million at Dec. 31, 2016, up 85 pct