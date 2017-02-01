BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
Feb 1 General Electric Co :
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors
* General Electric Co - Signed agreement to sell 43% stake in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and Alpinvest
* Transaction represents aggregate GE ending net investment (ENI) of approximately US$1.3 billion as of end of Q4 2016
* Signed an agreement to exit its entire 43% ownership in HCC
