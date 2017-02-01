Feb 1 General Electric Co :

* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors

* General Electric Co - Signed agreement to sell 43% stake in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and Alpinvest

* Transaction represents aggregate GE ending net investment (ENI) of approximately US$1.3 billion as of end of Q4 2016

* Signed an agreement to exit its entire 43% ownership in HCC

