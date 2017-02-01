Feb 1 Celanese Corp

* Celanese Corporation reports full year 2016 and fourth quarter earnings; maintains growth outlook for 2017

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.52

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celanese Corp - Qtrly net sales $1.31 billion versus $1.33 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celanese Corp sees increasing adjusted earnings per share in range of 8-11 percent in 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: