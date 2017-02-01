BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 Take-two Interactive Software Inc -
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
* Deal for $250 million
* Cash portion for deal was funded from Take-Two's cash on hand
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to net revenue and net cash provided by operating activities
* Deal includes potential earn-out consideration of up to an aggregate of $25.9 million in cash and shares of Take-Two common stock
* Deal is expected to be immediately accretive to net income per share, excluding items, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2018
* Deal price comprised of $175 million in cash and 1.5 million unregistered shares of take-two common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)