Feb 1 Evercore Partners Inc -

* Evercore reports record full year and fourth quarter results; quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.98

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $445.4 million

* Q4 revenue view $419.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly adjusted net revenues of $442.2 million, up 9% compared to Q4 2015

* Announced John S. Weinberg joined as chairman of board and executive chairman of evercore

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $1.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: