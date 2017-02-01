BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Greenbrier announces pricing and increased size of offering of senior convertible notes
* Greenbrier announces pricing and increased size of offering of senior convertible notes
* Greenbrier companies inc - increased size of its previously announced offering of senior convertible notes due 2024 to an aggregate principal amount of $250 million
* Greenbrier expects to close offering of notes on or about february 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)