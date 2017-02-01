Feb 1 Littelfuse Inc

* Littelfuse reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.57

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.56 to $1.70

* Sees q1 2017 sales $278 million to $288 million

* Q4 revenue $284.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $274.9 million

* Littelfuse inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $70 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $280.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Littelfuse inc - "remain focused on our financial goals of double-digit sales and earnings per share growth for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: