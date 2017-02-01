Feb 1 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Brookfield Infrastructure reports 2016 year-end results

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP says board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution in amount of $0.435 per unit

* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP says distribution represents an 11 pct increase compared to prior year

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.69

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: