Feb 1 Avery Dennison Corp

* Avery Dennison announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.99

* Q4 earnings per share $0.69

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.55 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion

* Avery Dennison Corp qtrly organic sales growth (non-GAAP) of about 5 percent

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.10 to $4.30

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.30 to $4.50 excluding items

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avery Dennison Corp sees estimated $0.20 per share charge for restructuring and other items in 2017