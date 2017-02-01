BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 Avery Dennison Corp
* Avery Dennison announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.99
* Q4 earnings per share $0.69
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $1.55 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion
* Avery Dennison Corp qtrly organic sales growth (non-GAAP) of about 5 percent
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.10 to $4.30
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.30 to $4.50 excluding items
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avery Dennison Corp sees estimated $0.20 per share charge for restructuring and other items in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)