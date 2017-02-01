BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 MPLX LP
* MPLX LP reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* MPLX LP - affirmed 2017 distribution growth guidance of 12 to 15 percent and forecast double-digit distribution growth rate for 2018
* MPLX LP sees 2017 net income $500 million to $650 million
* MPLX LP sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $1.5 billion to $1.65 billion
* MPLX LP - qtrly net income per unit $0.17
* MPLX LP - qtrly revenue $714 million versus $333 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $687.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)