Feb 1 MPLX LP

* MPLX LP reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* MPLX LP - affirmed 2017 distribution growth guidance of 12 to 15 percent and forecast double-digit distribution growth rate for 2018

* MPLX LP sees 2017 net income $500 million to $650 million

* MPLX LP sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $1.5 billion to $1.65 billion

* MPLX LP - qtrly net income per unit $0.17

* MPLX LP - qtrly revenue $714 million versus $333 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $687.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S