BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
Feb 1 Johnson Controls International Plc
* Johnson Controls reports first quarter 2017 GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $0.39 per share, strong adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share and reaffirms 2017 adjusted eps guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Power solutions sales in Q1 of 2017 were $1.9 billion, an increase of 9 percent versus prior year quarter
* Fiscal 2017 Q1 includes restructuring and impairment costs of $78 million
* Johnson Controls International Plc says buildings sales in Q1 of 2017 were $5.2 billion, down 2 percent versus prior year quarter
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.60 to $2.75 from continuing operations
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 to $0.50 from continuing operations
* Johnson Controls International - backlog at end of quarter of $8.1 billion, increased 6 percent year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign exchange
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Johnson Controls International Plc says "integration activities are well underway"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
