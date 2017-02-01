Feb 1 Johnson Controls International Plc

* Johnson Controls reports first quarter 2017 GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $0.39 per share, strong adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share and reaffirms 2017 adjusted eps guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Power solutions sales in Q1 of 2017 were $1.9 billion, an increase of 9 percent versus prior year quarter

* Fiscal 2017 Q1 includes restructuring and impairment costs of $78 million

* Johnson Controls International Plc says buildings sales in Q1 of 2017 were $5.2 billion, down 2 percent versus prior year quarter

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.60 to $2.75 from continuing operations

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 to $0.50 from continuing operations

* Johnson Controls International - backlog at end of quarter of $8.1 billion, increased 6 percent year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign exchange

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Johnson Controls International Plc says "integration activities are well underway"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S