BRIEF-Neol Bio starts talks with creditors under pre-insolvency proceedings
* STARTS TALKS WITH CREDITORS UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS
Feb 1 Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp
* Fantasy Draft LLC terminates asset acquisition of Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp. Company files for protection
* Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp - instructed counsel to file a voluntary petition under Chapter 7 of United States Bankruptcy Code
* Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp - Company was unsuccessful in raising additional capital or completing a strategic transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore