Feb 1 Pitney Bowes Inc

* Pitney Bowes announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.44

* Q4 revenue $887 million versus I/B/E/S view $921.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.85

* Pitney Bowes Inc sees FY 2017 revenue, on a constant currency basis, to be in range of a 2 percent decline to 1 percent growth

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $3.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: