Feb 1 Altria Group Inc

* Altria reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results; provides 2017 full-year earnings guidance

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.68 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $5.27

* Q4 revenue $6.3 billion

* Expects capital expenditures for 2017 in range of $180 million to $220 million

* Q4 revenue view $4.8 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.26 to $3.32 excluding items

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: