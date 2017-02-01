Feb 1 Malibu Boats Inc

* Malibu Boats, Inc. announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 sales $67.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S