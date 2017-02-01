Feb 1 Broadwind Energy Inc

* Broadwind Energy acquires red wolf company

* Broadwind Energy says Red Wolf acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Broadwind's earnings

* Says process systems segment is expected to generate approximately $30-32 million of revenue in 2017

* Operating income impact of Red Wolf acquisition will be determined after third-party purchase allocation valuation has been finalized