BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 Broadwind Energy Inc
* Broadwind Energy acquires red wolf company
* Broadwind Energy says Red Wolf acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Broadwind's earnings
* Says process systems segment is expected to generate approximately $30-32 million of revenue in 2017
* Operating income impact of Red Wolf acquisition will be determined after third-party purchase allocation valuation has been finalized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)