Feb 1 Vantiv Inc

* Vantiv reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.61 to $1.68

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.26

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 revenue rose 12 percent to $955 million

* Q4 revenue view $496.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $465 million to $470 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 9 to 11 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $469.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $2.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 proforma adjusted net income per share is expected to be $3.14 to $3.21

* Q1 proforma adjusted net income per share is expected to be $0.63 to $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: