BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
Feb 1 Natus Medical Inc
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $107.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q1 of 2017, Co provided revenue guidance of $122.0 million to $124.0 million, guided non-GAAP earnings per share guidance of $0.32 to $0.34
* For full year 2017, Co provided revenue guidance of $505.0 million to $510.0 million and guided non-GAAP earnings of $1.80 to $1.85
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $116.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $480.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
