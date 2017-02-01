Feb 1 WEC Energy Group Inc

* Posts 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results

* Q4 revenue $1.96 billion

* Q4 revenue view $2.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.61

* "Our 2016 results reflect positive impact from Integrys acquisition" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)