Feb 1 Tupperware Brands Corp
* Tupperware brands corp says q4 2016 net sales were $600.9 million, up 1 pct in dollars and 3 pctin local currency
* Reports fourth quarter 2016 eps above high end of guidance; declares regular quarterly dividend
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45
* Q4 sales $600.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $616.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 USD sales growth versus prior year flat to 2 percent
* Sees Q1 earnings per share in the range $0.84 to $0.89
* Says for full year, sales are expected to be about even in dollars (up 2-4 pct in local currency) in Tupperware North America
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share in the range $0.89 to $0.94
* Says extended existing $2 billion open market share repurchase authorization to February 1, 2020
* Sees FY 2017 usd sales growth versus prior year flat to 2 percent
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share in the range $4.26 to $4.36
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.48, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in the range $4.47 to $4.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $527.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
