Feb 1 Gaslog Ltd :

* Gaslog ltd - Simon will remain CFO until filings are made

* Gaslog ltd - appointed Alastair Maxwell as cfo, to be effective following 20-f filings for Gaslog and partnership, anticipated to be early march 2017

