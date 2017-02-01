BRIEF-Neol Bio starts talks with creditors under pre-insolvency proceedings
* STARTS TALKS WITH CREDITORS UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS
Feb 1 Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp :
* Fantasy Draft LLC terminates asset acquisition of Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp Company files for protection
* Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp says instructed counsel to file a voluntary petition under chapter 7 of united states bankruptcy code
* Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp says unsuccessful in raising additional capital or completing a strategic transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STARTS TALKS WITH CREDITORS UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore