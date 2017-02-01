Feb 1 Dominion Resources Inc

* Dominion announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings

* Sees Q1 2017 operating earnings per share $0.90 to $1.10

* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $3.40 to $3.90

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.99

* Expects at least 10 pct growth in operating earnings in 2018 and compound average growth of 6-8 pct through 2020

* Expects full-year 2017 operating earnings in range of $3.40-$3.90 per share

* Qtrly operating revenue $3.08 billion versus $2.56 billion

* Expects a 6 to 8 percent compound average growth rate in earnings through 2020 from a 2017 base

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $3.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "we anticipate being able to increase dividend at greater than 8 percent beginning in 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: