Feb 1 Scientific Games Corp :

* Scientific Games announces selected preliminary expected fourth quarter 2016 results in connection with plan to refinance a portion of its debt

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.878 billion to $2.885 billion

* Scientific games corp - currently expects consolidated revenue to be in a range of $748-to-$755 million for three month period ended December 31, 2016

* Further expects that its net loss for Q4 will be in a range of $105-to-$115 million

* Expects full year 2016 revenue to be in a range of $2,878-to-$2,885 million compared to $737 million and $2,759 million for Q4

* Scientific games corp- full year net loss including goodwill impairment charge is expected to be in a range of $348-to-$358 million

* Q4 revenue view $736.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $736.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $2.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S