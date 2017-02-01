Feb 1 Cerulean Pharma Inc :

* Cerulean announces review of strategic alternatives

* Cerulean Pharma Inc - cerulean has engaged investment bank, Aquilo Partners, L.P., as its financial advisor to assist in strategic review process

* As of September 30, 2016, company had $38.1 million in cash and cash equivalents

* Cerulean Pharma - intention of strategic review is to evaluate options such as sale of co, merger, business combination, strategic investment into co