Feb 1 Rlj Entertainment Inc

* Rlj entertainment completes debt refinancing and fully repays subordinated debt

* Rlj entertainment - amended credit facility with amc networks to expand tranche a term loan from $5 million to $13 million to repay subordinated debt

* Rlj entertainment inc - amended its credit facility with amc networks to extend maturity date of tranche a term loan to june 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: