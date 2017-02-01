BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 Rlj Entertainment Inc
* Rlj entertainment completes debt refinancing and fully repays subordinated debt
* Rlj entertainment - amended credit facility with amc networks to expand tranche a term loan from $5 million to $13 million to repay subordinated debt
* Rlj entertainment inc - amended its credit facility with amc networks to extend maturity date of tranche a term loan to june 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)