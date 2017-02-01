UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Audentes Therapeutics Inc
* Audentes Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for AT342 to treat Crigler-Najjar Syndrome
* Plans to initiate Valens, multicenter, multinational, open-label, ascending dose phase 1/2 clinical study of AT342
* Preliminary data from Valens is expected to be available by end of 2017
* Plans to imminently begin Lustro, a clinical assessment and run-in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)