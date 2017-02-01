BRIEF-India's Vakrangee March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago
Feb 1 Accenture Plc
* Accenture hires Madeleine Chenette as office managing director, Montreal
* Says Chenette joins accenture from KPMG Canada, where she led strategy service line for past four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol profit 9.8 million rupees versus 40.9 million rupees year ago