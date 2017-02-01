Feb 1 Praxair Inc :

* Praxair starts up hydrogen facility for the Dow Chemical company in U.S. Gulf coast; signs long-term nitrogen supply agreement

* Praxair Inc says signed a long-term contract with dow to supply nitrogen to company for use in its chemical production facility

* Says nitrogen supply is expected to start in 2019.

