Feb 1 Real Goods Solar Inc

* RGS Energy prices $11.5 million public offering of common stock and warrants

* RGS Energy - purchase price for a primary unit is $3.10 per unit and purchase price for an alternative unit is $3.09 per unit

* RGS Energy - each primary unit consists of one share of common stock and a series k warrant to purchase one share of common stock at $3.10 per share