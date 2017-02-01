Feb 1 NIC Inc

* NIC earns 20 cents per share in fourth quarter 2016 on total revenues of $78.3 million; exceeds high end of annual guidance; declares first regular quarterly cash dividend of 8 cents per share

* Q4 revenue $78.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $76.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.72

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $323 million to $333 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 capital expenditures are currently expected to range from $8-9 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $337.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 software & services revenues ranging from $21.0-22.0 million