BRIEF-HF Group says Q1 net interest income at 797.6 mln shillings
* Q1 net interest income at 797.6 million shillings versus 1 billion shillings year ago
Feb 1 Kimco Realty Corp
* Kimco Realty announces new $2.25 billion revolving credit facility
* Kimco Realty Corp - New facility is scheduled to mature on March 17, 2021
* Kimco Realty Corp - In addition, facility includes a $500 million sub-limit which provides company opportunity to borrow in alternative currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A NON-PERFORMING CREDIT PORTFOLIO FROM BANCA SELLA