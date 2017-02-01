UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Conmed Corp
* Conmed Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $204.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $204 million
* Expects 2017 constant currency sales growth in range of 1% to 3%
* Conmed Corp -Company forecasts adjusted diluted net earnings per share in range of $1.85 to $1.95 in 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $784.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)