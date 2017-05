Feb 1 Tractor Supply Co

* Tractor Supply Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.94

* Q4 sales $1.92 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.87 billion

* Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 net sales $7.22 billion - $7.29 billion

* Sees 2017 comparable store sales 2.0% - 3.0%

* Sees 2017 earnings per diluted share $3.44 - $3.52

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $270 million - $290 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.52, revenue view $7.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S