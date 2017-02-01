Feb 1 Brooks Automation Inc :

* Brooks Automation reports results for the fiscal first quarter of 2017 ended December 31, 2016

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.21

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $160 million versus I/B/E/S view $160 million

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24 to $0.27

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $165 million to $170 million

* Brooks Automation Inc says non-gaap gross margin was 36.3 pct in Q1, down 0.4 points from prior quarter

* Brooks Automation says bookings for bssg in q1 totaled $122.8 million, compared to $140.1 million in q4

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $158.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brooks Automation says blss booked a total of $64.2 million of new contract value, compared to $32.0 million in q4

* Brooks Automation - Q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $165 million to $170 million and non-gaap eps is expected to be in range of $0.24 to $0.27

* Brooks Automation says gaap diluted earnings per share for Q2 is expected to be in range of $0.18 to $0.21

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $640.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: