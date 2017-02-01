BRIEF-VTB 4-month net profit up at RUB 35.3 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT WAS RUB 35.3 BILLION (27 TIMES INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR)
Feb 1 Legg Mason Inc
* Legg Mason reports third fiscal quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $715.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it acquired a Tokyo-based land to develop new business