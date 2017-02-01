UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Axcelis Technologies Inc :
* Axcelis Technologies Inc -Q1 operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $7.5-9.0 million with earnings per share of $0.20-0.24
* Axcelis announces financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $69.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $80 million
* Axcelis Technologies Inc -gross margin in Q1 is expected to be around 39 pct
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $77.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)