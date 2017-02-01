UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Adobe Systems Inc
* Adobe's board of directors elects Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen as Chairman
* Adobe Systems Inc- Elected Shantanu Narayen as Chairman of board
* Adobe Systems Inc - Narayen will continue in his role as President and CEO of Adobe
* Adobe Systems Inc- Narayen succeeds co-chairs and co-founders of company, John Warnock and Chuck Geschke, who will remain on board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)