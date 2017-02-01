Feb 1 Intevac Inc

* Intevac announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intevac Inc - Order backlog totaled $68.5 million on December 31, 2016, compared to $72.9 million on October 1, 2016

* Intevac Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Intevac Inc - Qtrly net revenues $29.0 million

* Q4 revenue view $29.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S