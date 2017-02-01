Feb 1 CSG Systems International Inc

* CSG Systems International reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $195.2 million

* CSG Systems International Inc sees FY 2017 revenues $760 - $785 million

* CSG Systems International Inc sees FY 2017 non-GAAP EPS $2.33 - $2.49

* CSG Systems International Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP EPS $1.85 - $2.03