UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 FTD Companies Inc
* FTD Companies Inc - Walden will succeed Christopher W. Shean
* FTD Companies Inc - Shean will remain on board of directors
* FTD Companies, Inc. announces appointment of John C. Walden as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)