Feb 1 Exponent Inc

* Exponent reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 revenue $77.01 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exponent Inc - We expect fiscal year 2017 revenues before reimbursements to grow in low to mid-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: