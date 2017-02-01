Feb 1 Kimball International Inc -

* Reports second quarter results - sales increase of 4% with gaap net income increase of 34% (non-gaap increases 13%)

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 sales rose 4 percent to $169.9 million

* Kimball international inc- orders received during q2 of fiscal year 2017 decreased 1% from prior year q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: