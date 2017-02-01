Feb 1 Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* Black Knight Financial Services reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue $261.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $264.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black Knight Financial Services Inc- Full year 2017 revenues and adjusted revenues growth are expected to be in range of 3% to 5%

* Black Knight Financial Services Inc- Full year 2017 adjusted net earnings per share is expected to be in range of $1.32 to $1.36

* Black Knight Financial Services Inc- Full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be in range of 10% to 12%

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S