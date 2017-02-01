Feb 1 Cadence Design Systems Inc

* Cadence reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.89 to $0.99

* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $470 million to $480 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.9 billion to $1.95 billion

* Q4 revenue $469 million versus I/B/E/S view $468.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32 to $1.42

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Cadence Design Systems Inc- For Q1 of 2017 net income per diluted share using non-GAAP is expected to be in range of $0.30 to $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $465.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.35, revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S