Feb 1 Cavium Inc

* Cavium announces financial results for Q4 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 loss per share $1.82

* Q4 revenue $226.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $224.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: