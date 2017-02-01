UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 MGM Growth Properties LLC
* MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP announces launch of exchange offers for its 5.625% senior notes due 2024 and 4.500% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)