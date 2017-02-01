Feb 1 Torchmark Corp -

* Reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.15 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 operating earnings per share $4.57 to $4.77 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: