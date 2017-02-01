Feb 1 Universal Technical Institute Inc :

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - uti now expects new student starts to be down in high-single digits for 2017

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - expects revenue to be down in mid-single digits in fiscal 2017

* Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $84.2 million versus $89.8 million

* Universal Technical - expects financial improvement plan implemented in sept 2016 to deliver more than $30 million in annualized cost savings in fiscal 2017

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.5 million for year ending September 30, 2017