Feb 1 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd

* Endurance Specialty - reinsurance premiums written for current quarter and full year 2016 were $8.7 million and $43.2 million,

* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd says combined ratio for current quarter and full year 2016 was 61.1 pct and 65.0 pct compared to 42.4 pct and 45.3 pct in same periods in 2015

* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd says board of directors has declared a special dividend of $0.59 per common share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endurance Specialty -as of January 31, 2017 co bound indemnity reinsurance contracts with expected total annual premiums of $35.5 million, a decrease of $2.1 million from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: